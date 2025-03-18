Trump’s unwelcome news to auto chiefs: Buckle up for what’s to come

For corporate America, including some major donors, the shock of Trump’s second term is that it turns out he really does believe the thing he has been saying publicly for 40 years: Foreign countries are ripping America off, and tariffs are a silver bullet for America’s problems. When he says that “tariff” is the most beautiful word in the dictionary, he means it.
To Trump, tariffs are not merely a negotiating tool. He believes they will make America rich again. And they combine two of his favorite features of the presidency: They are a unilateral power that he can turn on or off on a whim, and they create a begging economy, forcing powerful people to come before him to plead for mercy.
This account is based on interviews with more than a dozen Trump administration officials and others familiar with the dynamic at the White House over tariffs. They asked for anonymity to discuss private conversations and deliberations.
In the corporate community — a group that spends a fortune on consultants to interpret Trump, and where the cliche of taking him “seriously but not literally” is in high circulation — many had been clinging to the view that he saw tariffs only as a tool of leverage. It was not that Trump loved tariffs, they told themselves. It was that he loved what the threat of them could yield in a negotiation.
Written by: Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Ana Swanson
