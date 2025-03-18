Trump’s unwelcome news to auto chiefs: Buckle up for what’s to come

For corporate America, the shock of President Trump’s second term is that it turns out he really does believe that foreign countries are ripping America off and that tariffs are a silver bullet. Photo / The New York Times

The line fell silent.

In a phone call from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump had just delivered unwelcome news to three of America’s most powerful auto executives: Mary Barra of General Motors, John Elkann of Stellantis and Jim Farley of Ford.

Everyone needs to buckle up, Trump said on the call, which took place early this month. Tariffs are going into effect April 2. It’s time for everyone to get on board.

The auto chiefs, like the leaders of other industries, had been arguing that Trump’s 25% tariffs on cars coming from Canada and Mexico would wreak havoc on their supply chains and blow a hole through their industry. They had won a concession of sorts when Trump agreed to give them a one-month reprieve, until April 2.

But now, the Big Three automaker chiefs seemed to realise there was no point in fighting for more. They had got as much as they were going to get.