Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trump tells Rupert Murdoch to help him secure US election ‘victory’

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called on Rupert Murdoch to stop Fox News from airing “negative commercials” that might damage his re-election campaign. Photo / Jim Watson / AFP

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has called on Rupert Murdoch to stop Fox News from airing “negative commercials” that might damage his re-election campaign. Photo / Jim Watson / AFP

Donald Trump has called on Rupert Murdoch to stop Fox News from airing “negative commercials” that might damage his re-election campaign, saying the conservative media billionaire should help deliver “victory” for him in November.

Speaking to the network’s Fox & Friends morning talk show on Friday local time, the former

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business