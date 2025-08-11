Business with 2degrees - Donald Trump confirms gold will avoid tariffs and announces a new business deal with Nvidia. Video / Herald NOW

Trump says Nvidia to give US cut of China chip sales

President Donald Trump has confirmed reports that semiconductor giant Nvidia would pay the United States 15% of its revenues from sales of certain artificial intelligence chips to China.

Trump argued that Nvidia’s “H20” chips were “obsolete”, despite previously being targeted for export restrictions.

He said that to lift the restrictions, he had agreed to a 15% cut from Nvidia: “If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release. I released them only from the H20.”

The California-based company produces some of the world’s most advanced semiconductors but cannot ship its most cutting-edge chips to China because of concerns that Beijing could use them to enhance military capabilities.

Nvidia developed the H20 – a less powerful version of its AI processing units – specifically for export to China.