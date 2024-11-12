Advertisement
Trump policies to clip NZ economic growth in 2025 - international analysts

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CIO and founder Mike Taylor about Trump unleashing the Wall St bull ... how long will it run?

International analysts BMI (a division of the Fitch Group) have warned that United States President-elect Donald Trump’s trade policies will mean a more subdued economic recovery in 2025.

BMI still sees New Zealand’s economic growth accelerating next year, “supported by more accommodative monetary policy conditions which will benefit households and

