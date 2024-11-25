Trump ally Musk calls for US to replace fighter jets with drones

US President-elect Donald Trump thanks President Joe Biden for pledging a smooth transfer of power as the victorious Republican makes a historic return visit to the White House.

Billionaire Elon Musk, tapped by US President-elect Donald Trump to slash federal government spending, lashed out at modern fighter jets on Monday, saying drones were the future of air combat.

“Manned fighter jets are obsolete in the age of drones anyway. Will just get pilots killed,” said the head of SpaceX, Tesla and X, in a post on his social media platform.

Musk singled out the F-35, a next-generation fighter jet manufactured by US-based Lockheed Martin that entered service in 2015, for criticism.

“Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35,” he posted, alongside a video of hundreds of drones hovering in formation in the sky.

The F-35, the world’s most advanced fighter, is stealth-capable and can also be used to gather intelligence.