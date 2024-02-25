Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trinity Lands CEO Peter McBride steps down, moves to board position

By
3 mins to read
Peter McBride is stepping down as CEO of a major agribusiness, the Trinity Lands charitable trust. Photo / George Novak

Peter McBride is stepping down as CEO of a major agribusiness, the Trinity Lands charitable trust. Photo / George Novak

Trinity Lands chief executive Peter McBride this week swaps the job for a director’s seat on the board of Zespri’s biggest single shareholder and a major Fonterra milk supplier.

McBride, chairman of dairy exporter Fonterra

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business