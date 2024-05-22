The ministry in June last year alleged Rivers fraudulently obtained more than $977,000.
Rivers has denied the charges.
And in October, the court heard Rivers could have a trial lasting four or five weeks.
The court at that time heard 72 witness statements had already been taken.
The Companies Office listed a man of the same name as Rivers as a current director and former shareholder of Your Payroll Limited and Accounting 4 Me Limited and as a current director of Save On Mortgage Limited.
Nobody else was listed as a director of any of those companies.