Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trial in biggest alleged MSD Covid wage subsidy fraud likely next year as IRD also involved

John Weekes
By
2 mins to read
Luke Daniel Rivers has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Photo / Dean Purcell

Luke Daniel Rivers has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Photo / Dean Purcell

Inland Revenue is also prosecuting the man who was arrested after the Ministry of Social Development accused him of a nearly $1 million wage subsidy fraud.

Luke Daniel Rivers has pleaded not guilty to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business