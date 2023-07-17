Designer Trelise Cooper started in fashion with her first boutique, Limited Editions by Trelise Cooper, in 1985.

New Zealand designer fashion retailer Trelise Cooper is not up for sale, according to its owner, after international media speculation said the company was on the hunt for a buyer.

The Australian newspaper reported on Monday that Trelise Cooper, the self-named 30-year-old brand that was born in Auckland and specialises in designer womenswear, was looking for new owners.

However, in a statement on Monday afternoon, the firm said it wasn’t selling up.

As a result of the company’s “continuing growth”, it had previously looked at a series of investment options to assist in meeting increased product collection demand, domestically and internationally.

“At this time, we are no longer pursuing international expansion and therefore withdrew plans a few months ago,” the company said.

According to the fashion company’s website, the brand has 10 boutiques and more than 300 outlets stocking its products across Australasia. There are five Trelise Cooper boutiques in the North Island.

Trelise Cooper also operates Cooper by Trelise, Coop, Boardroom, Trelise Cooper Kids fashion brands and Trelise Cooper Interiors.

The Australian’s DataRoom said adviser PwC had been brought on for what was known as “Project Paris” and flyers have been circulating in the local market.

“According to a flyer obtained by DataRoom, the brand is forecast to generate [A]$24 million of revenue for the 2023 financial year and a forecast 20 per cent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin,” it said.

Designer Trelise Cooper started in fashion with her first boutique, Limited Editions by Trelise Cooper, in 1985 before that store closed in 1989, according to the NZ Fashion Museum. In 1998, she launched her self-named brand and won the NZ Export Award in 2001. In 2009, she won the contract to design new uniforms for Air New Zealand. Those uniform designs are set to be retired in 2025.

Cooper was unable to be reached for comment about the sale.