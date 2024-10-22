Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trap maker unleashes AI in the war against possums

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
NZ AutoTrap's possum and rat trap.

NZ AutoTrap's possum and rat trap.

A trap maker is using artificial intelligence (AI) in the fight against possums.

The firm, NZ AutoTraps, says AI, wireless connectivity and robust, efficient trapping equipment could be potential game-changers in protecting New Zealand’s native birds and wildlife from pests.

AutoTraps says its latest trap incorporates an automatic resetting trap,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business