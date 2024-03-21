Training the trainers: First 40 graduate from Apple-Te Pūkenga programme

Students at Mahi-a-toi Academy (Rutherford College’s Māori immersion programme), during lessons taught by Matua Jeff Rua (right).

A closing-the-digital-divide programme saw its first 40 participants graduate on Wednesday.

The first wave of an Apple-Te Pūkenga “training the trainers” programme saw teachers at 10 Auckland kura and schools with high Māori and Pasifika rolls - including Rutherford College, Waitakere College and Kelston Boys’ High - get training and support for using technology in education, plus Apple devices.

A ceremony took place at Te Noho Kotahitanga Marae on Unitec’s campus, with the first wave of graduates comprising kaiako (teachers), principals and senior leaders of the 10 schools and kura with around 2500 students between them. Nineteen graduated with NZQA-accredited micro-credential in digital technologies.

The Apple-Te Pūkenga partnership was founded in June last year as the tech giant extended its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative to New Zealand

Students are using Procreate - a design and sketching app on iPad - to sketch traditional Māori axe carving designs, before taking these designs into the woodwork room.

At the partnership’s launch, then Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder noted that Māori, as 17 per cent of the population, make up just 4 per cent of the technology-related workforce, while Pacific peoples - around 8 per cent of the population - filled just 2.8 per cent of tech jobs, according to MBIE figures.

Under-representation carried intergenerational impacts.

Programmes that drew more Māori and Pasifika students towards technology were a potential double win: They could lift the prospects of pupils at low-decile schools, and help address NZ’s ongoing shortage of tech talent, Winder said.

“In the digital technology space, we know there are challenges in terms of equity and diversity.

“The great thing about this kaupapa is we are doing something about it by demonstrating our commitment to change collectively,” said new Te Pūkenga CEO Gus Gilmore, who succeeded Winder in the New Year.

“Delivering a micro-credential to kaiako allows all their students to receive enhanced support towards technology futures within a familiar, supportive cultural environment.”

As well as ongoing support, participants have learnt iOS app development with Swift Playgrounds, including app prototyping and design, as well as digital media development, computer programming and user-experience methodologies (how people use apps and how make them more user-friendly).

Matua Jeff carving a design created on an iPad.

“The program has enabled us to lead change in the classroom by seamlessly integrating our understanding of the past for Te Ao Māori and how we can move things forward into the future with modern technology and skills learnt in the program,” said Matua Jeff Rua, who leads Mahi-a-toi Academy - the Māori immersion programme at West Auckland’s Rutherford College.

“iPad and Mac allows us to support our students to thrive with new skills for the future, while still remembering their culture and who they are, Rua said.

“E tipu e rea mo nga ra o to ao, ko to ringa ki te rakau o te pakeha hei oranga mo te tinana. Ko to ngakau ki nga taonga tuku iho hei tikitiki mo to mahunga: By harnessing the best of both worlds, our students can grow up and grow tall in this world.”

His students are using Procreate - a design and sketching app - on iPad to sketch traditional Māori axe carving designs, before taking these designs into the woodwork room to physically create the pieces.

They’re also using iMovie to enhance Māori storytelling in a rich and visual medium while learning video production skills.

“Covid forced us to fast-track towards the future, to explore new ways of learning and expand our tech skills. The time is now to change direction, and take deliberate steps to safeguard our whānau and prepare them for the future, said Tahuri Tumoana, who teaches at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Hoani Waititi Marae.

“The training programme has been a wonderful opportunity for the Kura Kaupapa Māori to engage with companies like Apple,that help provide access to the tools and resources to increase our knowledge of technology and how we can use it in the classroom.

Te Pūkenga was created in 2020 to run the country’s 16 polytechnics and nine industry training organisations. The new Government says there will be a restructure, involving some form of devolution, but has yet to finalise its plans.

