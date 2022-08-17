Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Tourism New Zealand launches $5.1 million 'If You Seek' campaign to attract high quality visitors

4 minutes to read
Tourism New Zealand has launched its first global campaign in two years. Video / Tourism NZ

Tourism New Zealand has launched its first global campaign in two years. Video / Tourism NZ

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Tourism New Zealand is launching a $5.1 million multi-year campaign to sell the country to "high quality" visitors and, for the first time, targeting Kiwis with global adverts.

The ads will target not only the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.