Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tiwai Point: NZ’s biggest power user becomes its biggest battery

Jamie Gray
By
5 mins to read
The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, near Bluff. Photo / Mike Scott

The Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, near Bluff. Photo / Mike Scott

New Zealand’s biggest power user, NZ Aluminium Smelter (NZAS), is set to become its biggest battery.

Power generator Meridian Energy’s and NZAS said they had struck a deal that will see the smelter cut back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business