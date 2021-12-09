Time lapse footage shows building of $170 million Cordis Auckland Pinnacle Tower

A time-lapse video of the construction of Cordis Auckland's Pinnacle Tower. Video / Cordis

Cordis Auckland has opened its new $170 million Pinnacle Tower under the new Covid-19 traffic light system.

This opening of the Pinnacle Tower coincided with the hotel reopening after a long lockdown in Auckland.

The new 17-storey tower houses 244 premium rooms. This addition brings the total number of rooms to 640, making Cordis Auckland the largest hotel in terms of room count in New Zealand.

The top floor hosts the Chairman Suite. At around $5000 a night, it is one of the city's largest suites aimed at top visiting dignitaries and celebrities - when they can return to New Zealand.

The 252.6 sqm suite has a dining area and spacious marble bathroom, study, an oversized circular soaking tub bathed in natural daylight, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out to city views. Finished with a selection of locally curated bespoke art pieces, custom made furnishings, a fireplace and a large private balcony with a fire pit.

The top suite has its own private entrance away from the hotel's lobby area.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to the Pinnacle Tower where they can revel in spectacular city skyline and Waitematā Harbour views," said Franz Mascarenhas, managing director of Cordis Auckland.

The tower offers breathtaking 360 degree views of Auckland landmarks from the upper floors of the hotel including the Harbour Bridge, One Tree Hill, Rangitoto, Mt Eden and the Sky Tower. It was built on the site of a car park and was able to fit under view shaft rules for Mt Eden.

Designed by New Zealand architects Jasmax, the interiors are ''sleek and streamlined and luxurious yet minimalist, with contemporary finishes".

It is home to the largest curated locally commissioned art collection. Coupland Cormack has curated a collection of 46 innovative commissions, spanning across multiple mediums that have been created by nine of Aotearoa's most prominent contemporary artists.

A specially designed Art Promenade connects the existing hotel building to the Pinnacle Tower through an immersive directional walkway of art.

The new Cordis Club Lounge is set to be the largest and most exclusive hotel club lounge in New Zealand.

There are also more event spaces.

All guests wishing to use the hotels facilities - staying, dining or getting a spa treatment at the hotel will need to be fully vaccinated.

This change took effect last Friday when Auckland moved in to the Covid-19 Protection Framework. This vaccine mandate also includes all staff working at the hotel.

Mascarenhas said this is the best option available to keep everyone safe and stress-free, from the moment they walk in the doors until they say farewell.

"We are living in unprecedented times, and with this comes difficult decisions we have to make as a business. We've decided to take a stance on mandating vaccines across our entire team and all visitors, to ensure our guests and colleagues alike feel reassured they are in a safe environment," he said.

"This decision was not an easy one and took considerable discussion, feedback and debate to ensure we came to the right decision for our business, colleagues and our guests."

Cordis Auckland is part of a collection of 5 star hotels owned by Hong Kong-based Langham Hospitality Group.