Time for a subscription detox? Kiwis spending almost $400 a year on TV platforms

“That makes it a good time to review your winter entertainment subscriptions and think about whether you’re still using them.

“If you’ve got multiple subscriptions and haven’t tuned into a particular service over the past month or two, maybe it’s time to turn it off for now.”

Recent data from Roy Morgan shows more than 3 million New Zealanders over the age of 14 have watched subscription television in an average four weeks, an increase of 7.4% over the past four years.

Claire Matthews, associate professor and head of school for accountancy, economics and finance at Massey University, said it could feel like everyone wanted your money on a recurring basis at the moment.

“How we access media in particular, there is that move to subscriptions, in terms of TV, newspapers and everything,” she said.

“It does seem like any time you want to do something that there is this subscription. You get a free offer to try something but at the same time … there’s that real risk that at the end of the month you’ll forget to unsubscribe.”

Matthews said one of the dangers with subscriptions was the “hidden expense”.

“The fact that [subscriptions] do increase over time and that you have to think about whether you’re actually using it.

“You might sign up legitimately expecting to use it regularly, and for a period of time you do, but then suddenly for whatever reason you stop using it, and then you forget that you’ve still got it, and you continue to pay.”

Matthews said people had started to look more closely at what they were spending their money on, particularly in the 12 months amid the cost of living crisis.

“It really is being aware of [subscriptions] … looking at your bank accounts and your credit cards in particular and just being aware of what you are spending your money on.”

