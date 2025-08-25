Ticketing and events discovery platform Eventfinda has been acquired by Ticketek Entertainment Group. Photo / 123RF

Ticketing and events discovery platform Eventfinda has been acquired by Ticketek Entertainment Group. Photo / 123RF

Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) has acquired New Zealand-founded ticketing and events discovery platform Eventfinda.

TEG, the parent company of Ticketek, said Eventfinda will expand its offering with fit-for-purpose ticketing functionality for small to mid-tier venues and events.

Eventfinda will continue to operate under the same brand, with no changes to its team.

“We are thrilled to welcome James and his team into the TEG family, and we’re excited by the prospect of supporting Evenfinda’s growth, not just in New Zealand but also into new markets globally,” said Cameron Hoy, TEG’s chief operating officer and head of global ticketing.

“Having both of these trusted and successful brands under one roof will allow us to service an important segment of the live event sector with an agile, self-service ticketing platform that offers venues and event organisers the flexibility and white-label functionality they require.”