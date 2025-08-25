Eventfinda was founded in 2006 as an online events calendar and has evolved into a self-service ticketing platform used by promoters, venues, and audiences.
Eventfinda CEO and co-founder James McGlinn said they were incredibly excited about the path forward from here.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Eventfinda to expand globally while still delivering the high level of service and functionality it has become known for through our homegrown technology platform.”
Hoy said the acquisition is strategically important for TEG, while enabling Eventfinda to scale quickly.
“It’s a win-win for both companies and for the industry as a whole,” he said.
The acquisition is subject to conditions, including satisfactory engagement with the New Zealand Commerce Commission.