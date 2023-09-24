Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The world’s billionaires are heading back to NZ

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Queenstown was a popular area for foreign buyers before the ban came in. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Queenstown was a popular area for foreign buyers before the ban came in. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Real estate agents in the luxury end of the market say there’s been new interest in New Zealand as a relatively well-priced haven for tech, construction and other billionaires – assuming that a National-led government

Latest from Business