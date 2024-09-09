Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The weird truth about work is we actually like it

By Pilita Clark
Financial Times·
4 mins to read
Do people actually like work a lot more than they think? Photo / 123RF

Do people actually like work a lot more than they think? Photo / 123RF

That’s it. Summer is over. Beaches are emptying. Desks are filling and Pret a Manger queues are growing as Europe and America go back to work.

The FT office, like countless others, is full of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business