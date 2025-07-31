Withers, who has been chair since 2016, said Journee made immediate and effective changes to the Group’s operating model, strategy and cost structure while interim CEO.
“His appointment as chair ensures strong continuity of leadership as the Group enters its next phase of transformation and growth.”
Journee has over 30 years of retail experience, including 15 years with The Warehouse Group in various leadership roles. He has served on the board since 2013 and was previously CEO of Noel Leeming.
“My passion for our brands, team, customers and shareholders has only deepened during my time as interim CEO. There is much work to do at pace to deliver long-term value to shareholders, and I look forward to continuing to support this work to build a stronger business.”
Journee thanked Withers for her “exceptional leadership and governance” in her nine years as board chair.
“Over that time the business has transformed and navigated significant economic uncertainty, disruption and market pressure. Dame Joan’s decisive leadership and unwavering support has been instrumental in getting the business back on the right track ahead of her departure.”
Reflecting on her time as chair, Withers said: “Over the past nine years, the Group has undergone significant change and faced periods where we have enjoyed profitable growth, but we have also experienced substantial challenges.
“It has been an extremely difficult last few years and I am deeply saddened that shareholders have been profoundly impacted as we have navigated the wider economic environment and had to pivot away from some of the strategic choices that the Group embarked upon.
“It has been a privilege to serve as chair, and I am extremely confident that John, [Mark Stirton, CEO] and the leadership team are now focusing on the critical value drivers for the business and are well positioned to take the business forward.”