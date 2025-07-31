Advertisement
The Warehouse appoints John Journee as new board chair as Joan Withers steps down

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Former Warehouse Group interim chief executive John Journee has been appointed board chair.

The Warehouse Group has appointed John Journee as its new board chair as the company battles declining earnings amid tough economic conditions.

Journee, who is currently interim chief executive at the retailer, will take over from Dame Joan Withers following the annual shareholders’ meeting on November 28.

He will

