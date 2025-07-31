The Warehouse appoints John Journee as new board chair as Joan Withers steps down

Former Warehouse Group interim chief executive John Journee has been appointed board chair.

The Warehouse Group has appointed John Journee as its new board chair as the company battles declining earnings amid tough economic conditions.

Journee, who is currently interim chief executive at the retailer, will take over from Dame Joan Withers following the annual shareholders’ meeting on November 28.

He will vacate the executive position for the incoming Mark Stirton, who is making the step up from his current role of chief financial officer.

“It is an honour to be appointed chair,” said Journee.

The Warehouse recently downgraded its earnings forecast amid an uncertain economic recovery and slow winter sales. Last month it said it was now expecting its 2025 full-year earnings before interest and tax for the 53 weeks to August 3, 2025, to be in the range of a $5 million loss and a $5m profit.