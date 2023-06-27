Voyager 2023 media awards

The super connector who built Sam Bankman-Fried’s celebrity world

New York Times
By: David Yaffe-Bellany and Erin Griffith
8 mins to read
Former Hollywood agent Michael Kives connected FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bill Clinton and others. Photo / Diego Patiño, The New York Times

Michael Kives, a former Hollywood agent, connected FTX’s founder to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bill Clinton and others. His firm got US$700 million in exchange, a lawsuit claims.

About 10 months before he was arrested

