The anonymous 'meme-lord' who's got Wall Street wired

13 minutes to read
Financial Times
By Madison Darbyshire

Anonymous Wall Streeter Litquidity on finance’s brutal work culture, using humour as a coping mechanism — and why he traded a banking career for comedy.

I double-check the name the notorious “finmeme-lord” known as

