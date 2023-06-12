Voyager 2023 media awards
Their crypto company collapsed. They went to Bali

New York Times
By David Yaffe-Bellany

The implosion of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, devastated the industry. Its two founders spent the next year surfing, meditating and traveling the world.

Not long after his cryptocurrency hedge fund collapsed last

