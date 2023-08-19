Voyager 2023 media awards

The stream dream: Warner Bros Discovery/Newshub boss Glen Kyne on the future of TV, a changing news landscape and turning around a sea of red ink

Shayne Currie
By
11 mins to read
Warner Bros Discovery head of networks (NZ, Australia, Japan) Glen Kyne. Photo / Supplied

Newshub this week announced the end of two news shows. As Shayne Currie reports, the company’s top executive is focused on a major digital overhaul.

Glen Kyne is in his office at 9.30am, drinking coffee,

