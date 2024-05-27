Voyager 2023 media awards
Business

Vista Group shares skyrocket as it gets new majority shareholder - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,756, down 27.39 points or 0.23 per cent.

Technology firm Vista Group dominated the trading and price movements, rising 14 per cent, after gaining a new majority shareholder on an otherwise quiet day on the New Zealand sharemarket.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed

