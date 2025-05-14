Townsend took over as chief executive a year ago, after running a similar fund for the state of South Australia.

Her career in finance has been remarkable, given she stumbled into it after leaving school early and working as a secretary.

“In country Tasmania in the 1970s, it was actually pretty tough,” she says, speaking on the Money Talks podcast.

“Money was certainly not plentiful in our household. My parents had both left school really young and had a family.

“They worked extremely hard, but were never in a position where they were business owners, they were both doing manual, relatively manual jobs.

“So money was something that was never just taken for granted,” she says.

“In our household, it was: study really hard at school, get the best marks you can, but then you finish Year 10 and you get yourself the best job that you can.”

Townsend won the typing and shorthand prize at school.

“I guess I was a really good secretary.”

In 1987, Townsend headed to Sydney looking for greater opportunities.

She worked in a range of administrative jobs before finding those opportunities at Rothschild Asset Management in the early 1990s.

“I started in the marketing department and then took on a role on the treasury dealing floor,” she says.

“There were people dealing currency and buying gold, and selling bonds. That was, that was just mind-blowing for me at that point in time, and that’s where I really discovered that I quite liked finance.”

She found she was good at it, but because she had left school early, she couldn’t get automatic access to university.

“I had to do an industry course to prove that I could study, so I ended up working full time and studying part-time for 10 years.”

Even after a successful career in finance and fund management, Townsend says she is still more of a saver than a spender and is relatively conservative with her own investing.

“It’s interesting because in most of the jobs I’ve had in the investment world, I’m very comfortable working in a very long-term approach where you have to sometimes invest when markets are falling and take quite a bit of risk,” she says.

“In terms of my personal investments, when it comes to debt, I’m really quite risk-averse.”

Investing can be hard, she says.

“I generally leave it to people who actually work inside investment teams. I access markets broadly through KiwiSaver here in New Zealand, Superannuation in Australia, and managed funds.”

A long-term, higher-risk investing approach has enabled the NZ Super Fund to deliver average returns of about 10% per annum.

It is weighted heavily to sharemarket investments, which, as we’ve seen in the past few weeks, can be volatile.

“With that, you’ve really gotta have the long time horizon and you’ve gotta have the governance and the frameworks to be able to see through markets that invariably are volatile,” Townsend says.

There were teams in the business who were extremely busy around the time Trump announced his tariffs, she says.

“We see market volatility as an opportunity, we can actually add value to the fund because [we] can ride through it and see that it’s gonna come back.

“It’s not based on a short-term view of what markets will do tomorrow or next week. It’s a very systematic approach.”

Listen to the full episode to hear more from Jo Townsend about her career and her path to the Super Fund.

Money Talks is a podcast run by the NZ Herald. It isn’t about personal finance and isn’t about economics – it’s just well-known New Zealanders talking about money and sharing some stories about the impact it’s had on their lives and how it has shaped them.

The series is hosted by Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

Money Talks is available on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.