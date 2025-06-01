The cost of living is just one area where pet owners

Michelle DeLong, Chief Operating Officer at PD Pet Insurance, told Nadine Higgins on The Prosperity Project podcast, that with people having children later or not at all, pets have become an incredibly important part of the family, but over-loving them with food can also cause health problems.

“I think consider what the appropriate serving size is for your animal, and count the extra treats that you’re giving them - you know, to get them off the couch you’re giving them a treat, to get them inside you’re giving them a treat. There’s a lot of extra food that you’ve probably given them unnecessarily.”

However, De Long says not all cost savings pay off in the long term.

“Often, the mixed breeds or the hybrid breeds are a little bit more hardy, more tolerant, so probably the Tux biscuits and the dog rolls from the supermarket can work.

“If you’re going for a more sensitive gut type or a more high-end dog, they may be more sensitive, their skin may have allergies. So, if you’re getting into cheaper food brands, which have got more fillers, you could be more prone to issues”.

When it comes to insurance, there are a number of things you can do to keep the cost of the policy down, like adjusting your excess or annual claims cap - but your choice of pet in the first place also has an impact.

“The more common the breed, then you’ll probably find the premiums are a little bit more cost-effective, so Labradors, Labradoodles, the general family-type dogs, you’ll find that their premiums are probably a little bit more cost-effective than a more unusual breed.”

Listen to the full episode of The Prosperity Project for more insights into the true cost of pets and how to reduce costs - and where you shouldn't cut back.

