Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The real cost of owning pets in New Zealand - The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Saving money in some areas with your pets could lead to higher costs down the road. Photo / 123RF

Saving money in some areas with your pets could lead to higher costs down the road. Photo / 123RF

The cost-of-living crisis is affecting the furry and four-legged members of the family, according to a new survey from PD Pet Insurance.

Half of pet owners have cut back their personal expenses to afford pet care, and just under half have cut back spending on their pets while still

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business