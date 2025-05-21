Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The pay rise most Kiwis would quit their jobs for

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

How much of a pay rise would you leave your job for?

How much of a pay rise would you leave your job for?

  • 61% of Kiwi workers would leave their job for more money, according to Robert Half survey.
  • 60% said an increased salary would better reflect what they were doing in their role.
  • The most common pay rise sought was 20%.

More than half of New Zealanders would consider leaving their job for higher pay, according to a new survey.

A Robert Half New Zealand survey of more than 500 workers found 61% would be compelled to change jobs for more money.

The most common pay rise that would get Kiwi workers out the door was 20%, according to 13% of respondents.

“Money continues to be a powerful influence,” said Robert Half director Ronil Singh.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Many employees are weighing financial desires against the need for job security, especially as organisations focus on efficiency and streamlining operations.”

Singh said balancing immediate financial needs and building a sustainable career can be challenging in an uncertain job market.

It comes as 60% of workers say an increased salary would better reflect what they bring to their role and the work required of them.

Most workers (30%) believe their salary needs to increase by 10-20% to be an accurate reflection of their expertise, experience and level of responsibility.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The research shows that many workers feel their pay doesn’t reflect their worth, revealing a disconnect between what employees expect and what they currently earn,” Singh said.

“This sentiment can be due to stagnant wages despite increased responsibilities or a perception, whether accurate or not, that their compensation lags behind industry standards for similar roles.”

Job security also remains important for workers, with 16% prepared to prioritise money ahead of having a secure job. Nearly half (47%) said that both are equally important, while 37% prioritise job security over their salary.

“While salary remains a key consideration, job security is also a number one priority for many workers, especially in the current economic climate,” Singh said.

“Companies that can offer both competitive compensation and a stable work environment will be best positioned to secure and retain their workforce.”

Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business