“Many employees are weighing financial desires against the need for job security, especially as organisations focus on efficiency and streamlining operations.”

Singh said balancing immediate financial needs and building a sustainable career can be challenging in an uncertain job market.

It comes as 60% of workers say an increased salary would better reflect what they bring to their role and the work required of them.

Most workers (30%) believe their salary needs to increase by 10-20% to be an accurate reflection of their expertise, experience and level of responsibility.

“The research shows that many workers feel their pay doesn’t reflect their worth, revealing a disconnect between what employees expect and what they currently earn,” Singh said.

“This sentiment can be due to stagnant wages despite increased responsibilities or a perception, whether accurate or not, that their compensation lags behind industry standards for similar roles.”

Job security also remains important for workers, with 16% prepared to prioritise money ahead of having a secure job. Nearly half (47%) said that both are equally important, while 37% prioritise job security over their salary.

“While salary remains a key consideration, job security is also a number one priority for many workers, especially in the current economic climate,” Singh said.

“Companies that can offer both competitive compensation and a stable work environment will be best positioned to secure and retain their workforce.”