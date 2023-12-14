Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The NZ sharemarket has gone nowhere this year, but what will next year bring?

Tamsyn Parker
By
6 mins to read
The New Zealand share market has gone nowhere this year. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand share market has gone nowhere this year. Photo / 123RF

The NZX top 50 index has effectively gone nowhere this year but it could have been worse.

As of lunchtime yesterday the index was down 0.23 per cent for the year to date. But at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business