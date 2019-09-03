Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The New Zealand suburbs giving the best rental returns

Ben Leahy
By , Hannah Kronast
4 mins to read
The signs a suburb is on the rise.

The signs a suburb is on the rise.

If you are a house hunter looking to get the best rental return for your buck you'll need to go further afield than even before.

New figures showed parts of the Bay of Plenty, West

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.