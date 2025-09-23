Advertisement
The new Reserve Bank Governor will be announced tomorrow - female tipped

Liam Dann
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has been under pressure for the country's economic contraction. Photo / Samuel Rillstone

  • The new Reserve Bank Governor will be announced tomorrow at 1pm.
  • Adrian Orr resigned in March after a dispute, leading to Neil Quigley’s resignation last month.
  • Bloomberg suggests a woman may be appointed, with Sarah Breeden as a prominent contender.

The new Reserve Bank Governor is expected to be announced tomorrow at 1pm.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis today released a media advisory for a Reserve Bank announcement in the Beehive theatrette.

The previous Governor Adrian Orr stepped down in March, and the Reserve Bank has said the replacement process is

