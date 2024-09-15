Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Murdoch family succession saga reaches its ‘end game’

By Anna Nicolaou, Joe Miller and Daniel Thomas
Financial Times·
8 mins to read
Rupert Murdoch with his sons Lachlan Murdoch (L) and James Murdoch (R) with insets of his daughters, Prudence (left) and Elisabeth (right) Photo / © NZME montage/Getty Images-2016 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Rupert Murdoch with his sons Lachlan Murdoch (L) and James Murdoch (R) with insets of his daughters, Prudence (left) and Elisabeth (right) Photo / © NZME montage/Getty Images-2016 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The future of the Murdoch media dynasty, a powerful empire that has shaped conservative politics across the English-speaking world for decades, is about to be hashed out in an unlikely venue: a nondescript probate court

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business