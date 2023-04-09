The Melbourne Grand Prix in 10 numbers

Punters paying up to A$5995 for three-day pass got their money's worth with on-track pandemonium that saw a total of eight drivers crash out of the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. Photo / Getty Images

The world’s fastest sport in 10 quickfire stats.

36 per cent

The increase in total attendance over the four days of this year’s Melbourne Grand Prix (441,631) and the last race before the pandemic in 2019 (324,100). The boost in ticket sales is a worldwide phenomenon, which pundits put down to one thing: The hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Kylie Minogue poses for a photo with Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner on the grid. Netflix's Drive to Survive has revived the Grand Prix's celebrity pull. Photo / Getty Images

A$5995

The price of a top-tier three-day ticket to the Paddock Club, the corporate entertainment areas,with perks including pit lane walks, and five-a-time walks through the “the Paddock” or the area between the pit lanes and the teams’ headquarters, where you can often encounter drives or managers.

For the cheap seats, a four-day pass went for A$250.

Practice day views from The Paddock Club. Video / Cole Slawson

A$160 million

The amount that Victorian taxpayers had to pay on corporate hospitality and track upgrades to head-off a rival hosting bid from New South Wales, according to a report by The Australian.

Above and below: Teams put on a show during practice day pit walk.

A$171 million

The boost that the 2022 Australian Grand Prix provided to Victoria’s economy, according to an Ernst & Young report.

The FIA Safety Car leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Four

The number of restarts after various crashes - including scenes of utter pandemonium after the third restart, on lap 56 of 58, which took out four cars at once - including Alpine team-mates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon crashing into each other. It was probably frustrating for motorsport purists, but hugely entertaining for everyone else.

Video / Cole Slawson

10 zillion

The estimated number of posters signed by Daniel Ricciardo, the irrepressible Australian driver who was dumped by McLaren but onsite with Red Bull in Melbourne in an ambassadorial role.

Racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart walks The Paddock. Photo / Getty Images

US$135 million

The budget cap for each of the 10 teams, down from US$140m last year and US$145m in 2021. The cap has been progressively reduced to make Formula 1 more competitive.

It includes all costs associated with a car, and most personnel, but excludes driver salaries and the wages of each team’s three highest-paid staffers (no mere footnote, given the winner in Melbourne, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is being paid a reported US$55m this year, according to ESPN and sports business specialist Spotrac).

Mid-ranked drivers earn US$5m to US$10m per season, while relative newcomers Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant are on US$1m. At bottom of the heap, relative necomers Red Bull team principle Christian Horner is on reported US$12m.

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen, who would go on to win the Melbourne Grand Prix, goofs off in The Paddock. Photo / Getty Images

US$7 million

The amount that Red Bull was fined last year by the sport’s governing body, the FIA, after breaching the budget cap by US2m in 2021. Red Bull was hit with a 10 percent reduction in its aerodynamic wind-tunnel testing allowance for 12 months that will affect next year’s car.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz plays swing ball in The Paddock. Photo Getty Images

10

The number global partners. Formula 1 used to be synonymous with brands like Marlboro and Martini. These days, the roster of F1 partners is thick with tech names, including AWS, Salesforce and Lenovo - which is also F1′s official technology partner for laptops and high-performance servers. Each global partner pays at least US$20m per year to be associated with Formula 1.

Mercedes' Sir Lewis Hamilton in The Paddock. The Getty Images)

3.2 seconds

The amount of time it took Lewis Hamilton to literally sprint across The Paddock. Maybe he was late for the first practice run, which was about to kick off. Maybe he was a bit over the corporate hospitality.