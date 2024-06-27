‘The medicine is working’: ANZ business outlook shows good progress in inflation fight

Construction was experiencing the largest fall in activity versus a year earlier, followed by retail, but every sector except agriculture is reporting weaker activity than a year earlier, the survey found.

“While Q1 GDP was (barely) respectable, the signals for Q2 GDP are extremely weak. We have pencilled in a small decline at this early stage.

But inflation expectations also continued to steadily decline.

The net proportion of firms expecting higher costs and need to raise their prices in the next three months both dropped “meaningfully” Zollner said.

“Both have now fallen off the plateau they were stuck on for eight to nine months this year,” Zollner said. “

Firms’ numerical estimates of where their own selling prices would be in three months’ time also dropped out of the 1.8 -1.9% level it has been stuck on for four months, with a 0.6% (point) fall to 1.2%.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says inflation needs to drop soon if we want to avoid more Reserve Bank interest rate rises.

The fall was broad-based, rather than driven by one sector, Zollner said.

Average pricing intentions for the retail sector dropped from 2% to 1.3%. Expected price increases are highest for manufacturing, and lowest for construction.

The magnitude of expected costs also eased from 3.0% to 2.7%, though here there was a mix of falls and small rises, she said.

“Average reported wage increases versus a year earlier rose from 3.4% to 3.6%, but expectations for wage settlements over the next 12 months fell from 2.8% to 2.6%. The biggest fall was in the services sector, which provides three-quarters of jobs in the economy, so that’s a win for the RBNZ’s inflation fight.”

