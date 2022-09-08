Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The living-wage debate: Are law firms playing by the book?

Sasha Borissenko
By
11 mins to read
Junior lawyers are often overworked and underpaid. Photo / 123rf

Junior lawyers are often overworked and underpaid. Photo / 123rf

As the country faces a cost-of-living crisis the Aotearoa Legal Workers' Union has led the charge calling on law firms to become living-wage accredited. Some firms claim they pay a living wage but they're not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.