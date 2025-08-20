Advertisement
The importance of clear laws shown in impressive evidence from Italy – Bryce Wilkinson

By Dr Bryce Wilkinson
Could clearer laws make us richer? Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Dr Bryce Wilkinson
Dr Bryce Wilkinson is a Senior Fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)

THE FACTS

  • New research by Tommaso Giommoni finds Italian incomes could be 5% higher with clearer laws.
  • Ambiguous laws harm business decisions, causing costly legal uncertainty and reversed court decisions.
  • Improving law clarity could prevent significant economic losses, with New Zealand potentially saving $20 billion annually.

New research finds that incomes per capita in Italy could be 5% higher if the Government wrote better laws.

Many laws are confusing and hard to understand. Even for the courts. The uncertainty harms business decisions and costs everyone money.

The research is by economist Tommaso

