Updated

The high-paying, no-experience job that HireStaff just can’t fill

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

'We probably spent $25,000 just on Seek ads alone,' says HireStaff director. Photo / 123RF

'We probably spent $25,000 just on Seek ads alone,' says HireStaff director. Photo / 123RF

A company boss is confused that, despite spending a small fortune on job ads, she can’t fill a high-paying role requiring no experience.

HireStaff director Cat Peters told the Herald that, despite interest, no one suitable had been found for the position of account manager for more than a year.

