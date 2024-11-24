The high-paying jobs employers can’t get Kiwis to fill

These included data engineers, chartered structural engineers, drainlayers and financial controllers, he said.
“In the tech sector, data engineers command average salaries of $135k. The rapid growth of the technology industry has outpaced the supply of skilled data engineers, making these positions hard to fill,” Trollope said.
He said chartered structural engineers were “highly sought-after due to a severe skills shortage, particularly outside major centres” and had an average salary exceeding $140,000.
Meanwhile, financial controllers earned an average of $150-200k. However, a scarcity of qualified candidates with the necessary experience and qualifications made these roles challenging to fill, Trollope said.
“In addition, we are seeing a large number of highly qualified individuals coming through Wellington and Auckland completing MPAs [Master of Professional Accounting] and looking for senior level opportunities but who have no New Zealand experience, which gives the perception of a candidate-rich market but actually when reviewed the volume of individuals with the right profiles is very low,” he said.
“These shortages highlight the need for targeted training programmes and potential immigration solutions to address the gaps in these high-paying sectors,” Trollope said.
Winterson’s plumbing plight isn’t the first time an employer has struggled to fill a high-paying role.
In 2016, a doctor in the Waikato town of Tokoroa told the Herald he hadn’t received a single application in four months for a permanent role with a $400,000 salary at his practice. He even said he would throw in half of his practice for free to sweeten the deal.
And in 2019, it took seven months – and made global headlines around the world – to fill a $150,000 tourism role at Forgotten World Adventures in the King Country.
