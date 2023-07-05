8 Wairangi St once had its own boatshed so planners say the proposal is reinstating what was once there. Photo / Auckland Council historic archive

There’s an ongoing battle about what New Zealanders should and shouldn’t be allowed to build around their homes.

The latest case involves a wealthy Herne Bay homeowner, who has made a controversial application for a boatshed at his waterfront property.

This move has divided community residents, with some wealthy neighbours backing the proposal and others concerned that it would create an eyesore in the area.

NZ Herald property editor Anne Gibson has reported on many similar cases over the years and tells The Front Page podcast what’s interesting here is the willingness of other wealthy homeowners in the area to express support for the plan.

“It’s interesting to see who made submissions to the council about it,” says Gibson.

“There’s Steve Lockwood, from the insurer Crombie Lockwood, Philip Mills, of Les Mills gym, and there’s also William Lindesay from the high end of the construction business. They are all in favour of it and basically said that this property used to have a boat shed but it’s no longer there.”

The other point they make is that the beach in front of this property is only around 30m long and can only be accessed by crossing over private property or swimming to it.

“It’s not particularly inviting,” says Gibson.

But the Herne Bay Residents Association members don’t see such a clear-cut decision, with Dirk Hudig and Don Mathieson describing the proposed boatshed as a massive thing that will dominate the small public bay.

“They say this is a public bay, and the bulk and the extensive nature of the building as well as the ramp leading up to it would be wrong. They just don’t want to see that built in the area.”

This is not the first time Gibson has reported on disputes of this nature. She has also written extensively about the protests against a marina being built on Waiheke Island and the widespread concerns about the proliferation of helipads around Auckland.

So why are people so concerned about the projects wealthy Aucklanders are engaged in?

Will this Herne Bay boatshed eventually get built?

Is there any point in challenging individuals with such deep pockets?

And how much money actually goes into getting consent for a project like this?

Listen to today’s episode of The Front Page podcast to hear a full rundown on this issue.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. It is presented by Damien Venuto, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in business reporting who joined the Herald in 2017.

