Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The Ex-Files: The family house and boat are in a trust - can I be forced out?

By Jeremy Sutton
8 mins to read
What claim do I have to the family home and boat - owned by my partner's trust - if I've made significant repayments during our relationship? Photo / 123RF

What claim do I have to the family home and boat - owned by my partner's trust - if I've made significant repayments during our relationship? Photo / 123RF

As we say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023, it’s a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business