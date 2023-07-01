Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Ex-Files: Jeremy Sutton on ex’s whitewater rafting trip surprise

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
He mentioned taking the trip - but left the whitewater part out at first, and mum is not happy. Photo / Supplied

He mentioned taking the trip - but left the whitewater part out at first, and mum is not happy. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Q: My husband and I separated last year. We have two children aged 5 and 8. Yesterday, the children mentioned that they are going whitewater rafting with their father (my ex-husband) and his new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business