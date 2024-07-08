TGH chairwoman Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua said the initiative, under construction now, would ensure an independent and resilient energy supply for Ruakura Superhub.

“The formation of Ruakura Energy aligns strongly with the mana motuhake that we aspire to for our iwi. It is about taking control of our energy destiny as an inter-generational developer. By doing this we are ensuring a successful investment, providing increased resilience for our tenants, and adding value to their business,” she said.

Ruakura Energy would connect directly to the nearby Hamilton grid exit point, owned by Transpower, and distribute power via a new Ruakura substation. It would be connected to an underground network as part of the original civil works around the precinct. The substation would have a backup transformer to provide network resilience.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin said Ruakura Energy had the potential to expand its operations.

“Looking forward, Ruakura Energy is not just a utility provider but a critical component of the Superhub’s infrastructure, integrating energy solutions that potentially include roof-top and solar array generation for on-site consumption or sale of energy back to the national grid,” he said.

Following a competitive process, Ruakura Energy has appointed PowerNet Ltd as network manager.

PowerNet is New Zealand’s fourth largest electricity management company, managing an asset base and investments in more than $1 billion, Joblin said. The company delivered power to more than 75,000 customers mainly in the lower and central South Island.

Ruakura Energy was expected to start operations under its own name late this year.

TGH is is the wholly-owned commercial entity of Waikato-Tainui, one of the largest tribal groups in New Zealand with more than 90,000 members.