Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has formed a new subsidiary business, Ruakura Energy, to own and operate a bespoke electricity distribution network to meet the demands of its Ruakura Superhub tenants.
The new Superhub, one of the largest inland port and logistics precincts in Australasia, is adjacent to national electricity assets and hosts several large warehouse and distribution centres with significant energy needs, including for temperature controlled, cold-chain operations.
TGH, Waikato-Tainui’s commercial development arm, said the location had created the opportunity to develop its own electricity network. The company said the cost of the venture was commercially sensitive.
Energy demand was expected to grow as stage one of the 93ha site was fully developed and tenanted, and during the 20 to 30-year process to develop the full 490ha of the master-planned project, the company said.