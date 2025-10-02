Advertisement
Tesla deliveries jump 7% as US tax credit expiry drives EV sales surge

John Biers
AFP·
3 mins to read

Tesla reported third-quarter deliveries of 497,099, up 7% from last year, reversing recent declines. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla has reported higher global third-quarter auto deliveries, joining a broad slate of carmakers seeing a surge in electric vehicles before the phaseout of a US tax credit.

The US EV maker reported deliveries of 497,099, up 7% from the year-ago level, reversing a series of declines in three

