Musk has touted Tesla’s potential for great growth because of its autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technology, but some analysts have expressed disappointment at the lack of progress on developing EVs at lower retail prices – long a stated goal of the company.

Tesla’s latest batch of sales figures “smashed expectations”, said a note from Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Matt Britzman that pointed out the “rush” of sales because of the US tax credit expiration.

“The challenge now is dealing with the potential slowdown that follows, and that’s where a new, more affordable model becomes crucial to keeping momentum going.”

Tesla's stocks declined because of Elon Musk’s political controversies, resulting to competitors pulling ahead. Photo / Getty Images

Higher prices ahead?

Musk in July warned that Tesla faced a potentially “rough” period in terms of financial results once the tax credit expires. Trump’s sweeping fiscal package enacted in July the phaseout of a federal tax incentive of up to $7500 per vehicle.

On Wednesday, Detroit carmakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis were among the companies to report higher US sales in the third quarter, with foreign brands such as Toyota, Honda and Kia that are significant players in the US market.

The third-quarter surge from the EV credit expiration is reminiscent of a sales uptick in the second quarter as consumers rushed to showrooms to beat out tariffs announced by Trump.

The annualised auto average sales rate rose to 16.4 million in September, topping expectations, JPMorgan Chase analysts said in a note on Thursday.

But the report, which also cited a buoyant stock market as supportive of sales, predicted “eventual moderation, likely as soon as October, as EV sales normalise lower”.

Cox Automotive chief economist Jonathan Smoke said solid 2025 sales thus far reflect “a stronger than expected economy and auto market” during a briefing last week before the sales figures.

But Smoke said carmakers still face questions on how much of the tariff hit to pass on to consumers after largely absorbing the costs so far. New tariffs add around $5500 in costs to the average imported vehicle.

Smoke said the average US consumer is likely to see a 4% to 6% increase in average prices by this time next year, with some models up 8%.

Cox analysts highlighted the introduction of 2026 models as a likely opportunity to hike prices, noting that retail inventories are “relatively tight” and stand below year-ago levels.

– Agence France-Presse