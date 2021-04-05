Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tesla caught in the crossfire of a brewing tech Cold War with China

4 minutes to read
Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk. Photo / AP

Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk. Photo / AP

Daily Telegraph UK
By: Laurence Dodds and Michael Cogley

It is hard to see how Elon Musk's views on Communism would have passed muster during China's cultural revolution. The outspoken Tesla boss gave his verdict on Karl Marx last July in a meme posted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.