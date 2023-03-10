Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ten ‘unfair’ retirement village practices: Government review under way

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Not everyone is happy when retirement village weekly fees rise. Photo / Supplied

Not everyone is happy when retirement village weekly fees rise. Photo / Supplied

The lobby group for some of New Zealand’s nearly 50,000 retirement village residents has listed 10 unfair practices used by villages against those who live there, just as the sector is under government review.

Under

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business