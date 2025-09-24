Advertisement
Tech Insider: Rod Drury backs Volley – a Kiwi ‘Venmo’, Huljich family invests in martech start-up, Rocket Lab’s hiring spree

Chris Keall
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Volley co-founders James McCann (left) and Jack Callister are being backed by Xero founder Rod Drury, who has taken a 20% stake in the business. Montage / Cole Slawson

Xero founder Rod Drury is backing the makers of a new payment app, Volley, which is designed for peer-to-peer payments ranging from friends splitting a restaurant bill to settling up with a tradie without anyone needing to share or type in bank account numbers.

Co-founders James McCann and Jack Callister

