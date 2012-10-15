Te Arai golf course plan unveiled

Te Arai beach near Mangawhai, where the Te Uri o Hau iwi hope to build a world class golf course with the help of US financier Ric Kayne. Photo / Janna Dixon

A United States financier has joined a Northland hapu to plan an international golf course which they say will be world class.

Los Angeles based Ric Kayne and his wife Suzanne have struck a deal with Northland's Te Uri o Hau to plan to course on a 616ha forest estate by Te Arai beach.

This is 90 minutes north of Auckland, between Pakiri and Mangawhai, a joint statement from the parties said.

Development plans for the Te Arai site have been controversial, with some saying the work will threaten local wildlife and its "untouched" beauty.