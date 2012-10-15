Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Te Arai golf course plan unveiled

Anne Gibson
By
Quick Read
Te Arai beach near Mangawhai, where the Te Uri o Hau iwi hope to build a world class golf course with the help of US financier Ric Kayne. Photo / Janna Dixon

Te Arai beach near Mangawhai, where the Te Uri o Hau iwi hope to build a world class golf course with the help of US financier Ric Kayne. Photo / Janna Dixon

A United States financier has joined a Northland hapu to plan an international golf course which they say will be world class.

Los Angeles based Ric Kayne and his wife Suzanne have struck a deal with Northland's Te Uri o Hau to plan to course on a 616ha forest estate by Te Arai beach.

This is 90 minutes north of Auckland, between Pakiri and Mangawhai, a joint statement from the parties said.

Development plans for the Te Arai site have been controversial, with some saying the work will threaten local wildlife and its "untouched" beauty.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business