Te Arai golf course plan unveiled

A United States financier has joined a Northland hapu to plan an international golf course which they say will be world class.
Los Angeles based Ric Kayne and his wife Suzanne have struck a deal with Northland's Te Uri o Hau to plan to course on a 616ha forest estate by Te Arai beach.
This is 90 minutes north of Auckland, between Pakiri and Mangawhai, a joint statement from the parties said.
Development plans for the Te Arai site have been controversial, with some saying the work will threaten local wildlife and its "untouched" beauty.