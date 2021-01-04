Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Taxing residential properties: Is it time to pull the lever?

5 minutes to read

Pulling the tax lever is worth considering again, writes University of Auckland professor Craig Elliffe. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Craig Elliffe

OPINION

A recent New Zealand Herald article trumpeted the news that house prices will rise by 13 to 16 per cent over the next few months. Readers will no doubt express different emotions to this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.