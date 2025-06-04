“You can check and update your bank account details at any time.”
The department said customers should have the money in their account within a few days, and if there was an issue with your bank receiving it, it should bounce back to the IRD.
But how can you get your money faster? The IRD said keeping your details up to date would streamline the process - “and we’ll pay any refund owing straight away”.
What if you owe tax?
The IRD’s tax assessment letters will also tell you if you owe tax.
What do you need to do then, and how is it possible to owe tax anyway?
IRD said you might get a tax bill because your income changed during the year, some of your income was not taxed correctly, your tax rates for your investments changed partway through the year, you had an employer share income that did not have tax deducted, you got the independent earner tax credit during the year but your total income was over the threshold, your income increased after tax thresholds changed during the tax year, or your schedular payment tax rate was too low,
If you do have to pay tax owing, most people need to pay it by February 7, 2026.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
