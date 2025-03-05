Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tariff wars send sharemarket down further - Market close

By Gregor Thompson
NZME.·
4 mins to read

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 57.63 points or 0.46%.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 57.63 points or 0.46%.

The New Zealand sharemarket’s benchmark index fell for a third consecutive day as signals from across the Pacific show the trade war between the United States and its largest trading partners is heating up.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,412.07, down 57.63 points or 0.46% on Wednesday. Across the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business