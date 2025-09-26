Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business
Updated

Talley’s defamation trial: Mike Bush tells court he is ‘far too experienced to purely defer to other people’s views’

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Former New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush was grilled by Davey Salmon, KC, today. Photo / NZ Herald

Former New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush was grilled by Davey Salmon, KC, today. Photo / NZ Herald

The Talley’s defamation trial today heard a King’s Counsel grill a police commissioner about his record-keeping and investigative techniques.

Talley’s is suing TVNZ and its Christchurch-based reporter Thomas Mead over six stories from 2021 and 2022.

The stories concerned allegations of poor health and safety standards at some South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save