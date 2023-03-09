Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Taking it to the limit: Qantas versus Air New Zealand to New York

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
Qantas' London Sydney non-stop flight touches down after 19 hour-plus flight. Video / Grant Bradley

Qantas' London Sydney non-stop flight touches down after 19 hour-plus flight. Video / Grant Bradley

When Qantas begins flying between Auckland and New York in mid-June, it will stretch its rivalry with Air New Zealand to new lengths.

The non-stop route is the fifth-longest in the world currently operating and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business